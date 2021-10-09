Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy launches skill development international certification course

Amaravati: Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy launched Applied Robotic Control Certification on Emerging Technologies course on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala said 2,400 engineering students will be selected for the certification course being offered by Indo Euro Sync and German Varsity, which entered into MoU with AP Skill Development Corporation.

Sajjala said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on improving employment opportunities to youth and decided to set up skill development colleges across the State. He appealed to students to utilise the opportunity.

He said Rs 3 lakh incentives will be provided to meritorious students. AP Skill Development Corporation advisor Challa Madhusudhana Reddy said 1,200 students completed the certification course since 2019 and got employment opportunities in national and international companies. Indo Euro Sync and German University president Raj Vangapandu said the German company has been imparting training by setting up 31 applied robo control centres. He said the certification course was designed as per National Education Policy 2020.

Sajjala released a poster on the occasion. Indo Euro Sync chief operating officer Omsri, Operations manager Hema and others were present.