Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy responds on water row, says will not lose single drop of water

The water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has escalated. Telangana CM KCR is demanding that 50:50 ration allocation should be made to the two states from Krishna river and objected that 66:34 ratio alloted earlier is not correct.

He had a long discussion with Irrigation Department officials and experts on the same subject yesterday. He said Srisailam is a reservoir built for power generation. It is also ridiculous to stop generating electricity there.



Meanwhile, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a close associate of AP CM YS Jagan and a government advisor, countered KCR in the wake of the latest developments. He said thay won't be provoked and will speak about the issue at appropriate place.



He hoped that the two states would held talks to reach a solution to the problem. Sajjala clarified that there is no question of giving up on a single drop of water due to the AP. He said they would try to safeguard the interests of the state at any cost.