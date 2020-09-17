Andhra Pradesh School Education Department issues guidelines on reopening of Schools

The Department of School Education has recently issued guidelines on opening schools following the Unlock 4.0 directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID-19. With this, the respective departments of government are focusing on opening schools in their area. The Department of Education has clarified in its guidelines what action should be taken on these.

● Only public, private and aided educational institutions outside the 'Containment' zones should be opened. About 50 per cent of the teachers can attend for online teaching, tele-counseling, education etc.

● School headmasters and principals must take all public health measures to protect students and staff from covid-19.

● Make sure to keep a distance of at least six feet from each other.

● More care should be taken in case of cough, cold and respiratory problems to students. Tissue papers used by such persons should be discarded at the designated place.

● Classrooms, laboratories and other utility areas should be kept clean.

● Swapping notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, water bottles should not be allowed.

● Students in grades 1–8 must continue to study at home. They should not be deported to schools. Call their parents and guardians if necessary.

● Students should continue learning through online, and educational programs, which will continue until October 5.

● Worksheets for children in grades 1–8 are embedded in the Learning app, they should download and continue learning.

● From the 21st of this month, only 9th-12th grade children shall be allowed into schools and colleges outside the Containment zones to clear their doubts. This requires parental permission.

● Teachers should be divided into high tech, low tech, notech according to the level of the students and plans should be made and guided accordingly. Also, teachers should set up WhatsApp groups and give guidance in the case of students in Gurukul schools, Kasturbagandhi girls' schools and welfare hostels.

● These students can go to their nearest ZP High School and take instructions.

● The guidelines framed for the activities to be undertaken for the students of classes 9–12 from 21st to 30th of this month has been kept in Commissioner of Education department.