Andhra Pradesh: SEC contemplates to start Municipal Elections process soon

The schedule for the municipal elections is likely to be released soon after the completion of the panchayat elections. The SEC hopes to resume the municipal and city panchayat elections, which were postponed in the last March. The nominations already filed will be rescheduled for withdrawal, polling and counting of votes. It is expected that the elections would be completed by the end of the month.



Urban local body elections scheduled for March 23 last year have been postponed on March 15 due to the Corona effect. Nominations were then made for divisions, wards in 12 municipal corporations. Nominations have been filed for wards in 75 municipal and city panchayats. Elections have been postponed in the withdrawal phase. By the time the elections for the panchayats are over, it is hoped that elections will also be held for the local bodies. The state government has recently asked the State Election Commission to hold simultaneous elections for the remaining municipalities, MPTC and ZPTC.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is seeking the advice of legal experts on the complaints received on the unanimous results of MPTC and ZPTC seats. It hopes to hold non-controversial municipalities, corporations and city panchayat elections in the meantime. The schedule for holding the elections is likely to come after discussions with top government officials. Chief Secretary on the other hand, appointed MM Nayak as the Municipal Commissioner.