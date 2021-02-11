Andhra Pradesh: SEC lauds officials for success of phase-1 polls

Amaravati: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar congratulated chief secretary Aditya Nath Das and director general of police Gautam Sawang for the successful conduct of first phase of panchayat elections. Both the officials met the State Election Commissioner on Thursday.

Congratulating both the officials, the SEC said the efforts of officials yielded good results. He also discussed the measures to be taken during the remaining three phases of panchayat elections. The SEC sought the opinion of officials for smooth conduct of next phases of elections. The meeting held in a cordial atmosphere as the officials exchanged greetings for the success of elections.

Later, the chief secretary inspected the call centre set up by State Election Commission to receive complaints from people on panchayat polls. He went round the call centre set up at the SEC office and enquired the staff about the process of registering complaints. The staff informed the chief secretary that they were forwarding the complaints to the district collectors and superintendents of police concerned as per the instructions of the SEC.

State Election Commission secretary K Kannababu explained to the chief secretary the continuous monitoring of the call centre data. Additional DGP N Sanjay is also present.