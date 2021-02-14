Andhra Pradesh: SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh expresses happiness over peaceful elections

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar expressed happiness that the people voted enthusiastically and freely in the second phase of the panchayat elections and instilled confidence in democracy. He said the polls in almost half of the panchayats in the state were peaceful except for some sporadic incidents. The collectors and SPs were appreciated for working in coordination to ensure that the people exercise their right to vote freely.

The SEC appreciated the security arrangements made by the authorities in the wake of the panchayat elections. It was clarified that there will be tight surveillance on the troubled areas in the third phase elections as well. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote in the coming phases.

The second phase of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections have completed on Saturday and results were also announced. Meanwhile, the election machinery is gearing up for the third phase of elections.