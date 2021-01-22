Andhra Pradesh: SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to meet governor over Panchayat elections

In the wake of Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on the conduction of Panchayat elections on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is scheduled to meet governor Biswabhushan Harichandan today to brief over the High Court verdict and the measures taken to conduct the Panchayat elections.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh High Court has given the green signal for panchayat elections in the state. The division bench struck down the verdict given by the single judge. The High Court commented that both public health and elections are important and elections should be held without bothering anyone. The High Court directed the government to move ahead with the coordination of the state election commission and ordered to see that the election process would go smoothly without any trouble to anyone. The State Election Commission has approached the High Court on an interim order issued by a single judge suspending the election process.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has moved Supreme Court on the High Court order to conduct panchayat election in the state citing that it is impossible to hold elections in the wake of coronavirus vaccination. The petition seeking stay on High Court orders would come for hearing in supreme Court today. It remains to be seen how supreme court would respond.