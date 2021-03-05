Andhra Pradesh: SEC sets up call centre to lodge complaints in municipal elections

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has set up a special call centers to receive complaints regarding the ensuing municipal elections in the state. It was set up at the SEC office in Vijayawada with number 0866 2466877. The SEC said that if anyone violated the code of conduct, they could call the relevant number and lodge a complaint.

The Election Commission has made it clear that problems in the election process will also be resolved soon if they complain to the SEC. Earlier, the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has made it clear that the influence of money will be controlled in the municipal elections.

He said there was a special focus on sops in elections. He revealed that SEC us vigilant on cash shipments and conducting checks at checkposts. The SEC said the IT and enforcement departments would closely monitor the situation. Problematic areas have already been identified where elections are taking place.