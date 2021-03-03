Andhra Pradesh sees 106 fresh Covid cases

Amaravati: State logged 106 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 8,90,080.



A government bulletin said 57 patients recovered during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 8,82,137.

No fresh deaths were reported and the toll remained at 7,169. Over 35,800 tests were conducted. The number of active cases stood at 774, the bulletin said.

After 1.40 crore samples were tested, at the rate of 2.62 lakh per million population, the overall infection positivity rate in the state touched 6.35 per cent. In 24 hours, Chittoor district added 33 fresh cases, East Godavari 11 and Anantapuramu 10. The remaining 10 districts reported less than 10 new cases each.