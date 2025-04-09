Andhra Pradesh Sees 2.2% Revenue Rise, CM Pushes for AI Use

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday chaired a high-level review session on the state's revenue-generating departments, announcing that the state's income has risen by 2.2 per cent.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized that strengthening the state’s internal revenue mechanisms is essential to achieve sustainable economic progress. He directed officials to enhance efforts to meet the annual revenue target of Rs 1.37 lakh crore for the fiscal year.

Highlighting the role of technology in governance, Naidu instructed officials to integrate artificial intelligence tools to identify and curb tax evasion. He noted that leveraging AI can enhance transparency and boost efficiency across revenue departments.

"The state’s financial development hinges on increasing our own income sources," he said. "Departments must coordinate effectively to ensure the revenue goal is achieved without leakages."

The Chief Minister urged all relevant departments to focus on monitoring tax compliance, streamlining operations, and improving accountability.

Key directives from the review meeting included:

- Utilization of AI for detecting tax evasion patterns

- Acceleration of digital tools in revenue tracking

- Strategic efforts to meet the Rs 1.37 lakh crore revenue goal

- Strengthening department coordination to prevent revenue losses