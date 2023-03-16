Andhra Pradesh: Several injured after a car rammed into bikes and bycycles in Kakinada

In a ghastly road accident reported at Gold market centre in Kakinada where a car rams into the two-wheelers and the bicycles and created a ruckus leaving many people were injured in this accident.



The victims were shifted to GGH for treatment. Kakinada Third Town Police have arrested the person who was driving the car and are investigating the incident by registering a case.



It is reported that many bikes and cars were destroyed in this incident. The locals alleged that the person who drove the car was under the influence of alcohol.