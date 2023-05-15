Andhra Pradesh: Severe heat waves forecast in 127 mandals today

Vijayawada: Meteorological department, Amaravati, forecast high temperatures up to 45-47 degrees Celsius in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and severe heat waves in 127 mandals in the State on Monday.

The temperature levels are gradually increasing for the past one week and have already reached 44 degrees in some parts of the State. People are suffering due to scorching heat and sultry weather. On Sunday, the temperature between 40 and 46 degrees Celsius was recorded in most parts the state.

The Meteriological department, Amaravati, on Sunday announced that severe heat waves will be witnessed in the districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Manyam and Visakhapatnam. A total of 127 mandals will experience severe heat waves and there will be heat waves in 173 mandals on Monday.

Temperature levels are likely to be between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius on Monday in the districts of Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Seetaramaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Godavari districts, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore.

Temperature levels between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius were forecast in Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Monday.

On the other hand, heat waves and temperatures between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius were recorded in most parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Jaggaiahpet of NTR district recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius and Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district registered 44.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In Vijayawada city most people remained indoors due to scorching heat on Sunday. Main roads in Vijayawada city wore a deserted look. People are consuming buttermilk, coconut water and other liquids to keep themselves hydrated and secure relief from the scorching heat. There is a demand for the fruit juices also.