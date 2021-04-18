Andhra Pradesh: Shops closed on Sundays

Amaravati: With steep increase in corona cases, restrictions are being imposed in some of the districts of Andhra Pradesh by the local authorities to break the chain of further spread of the virus. The restrictions amount to a sort of partial lockdown. While the district administration in Vijayanagaram has already put certain restrictions like timings for commercial establishments, Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and other trade bodies have decided to keep all commercial establishments and shops closed on Sunday. From Monday, the shops will remain open only between 10 am to 6 pm. This pattern would be followed till April 30.

The exhibition that is on in Vijayawada at PWD grounds has also been cancelled. Initially, it was given permission till May end.

On the other hand, District Collector Md Imtiaz issued orders to the officials of the revenue, panchayat and municipal departments to levy a penalty of Rs 500 from the people who were found without masks. Many people, including political leaders even while addressing press conferences are seen without wearing masks.

A visit to some of the shopping malls or supermarkets shows how people had lowered their guard. They are found to be not wearing masks and those few who have masks are not wearing them properly.

Though health protocols indicate that masks should cover nose to chin, the masks are found hanging around the neck. In view of this, the District Collector said the officials have been asked to levy penalty not only on the people who do not wear masks in public places but also on owners of shops and malls. It has also been decided to shut down all swimming pools in Vijayawada and Guntur.