Andhra Pradesh: South Central Railway cancels several trains through Vijayawada amid cyclone

The Meteorological department has warned that the effects of the cyclone will be heavy in several states of Odisha, including AP. Alert was issued in all coastal areas as the cyclone turned into severe. The South Central Railway on Saturday evening announced that it was canceling several trains due to the cyclone. Several trains were cancelled on Sunday.



The Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Express (17015), Puri-Tirupati Express (17479), Palasa-Visakhapatnam (18531), Kirandol-Visakhapatnam (18552), Tirupati-Howrah Express (208) (208) are scheduled to leave on the 5th (Sunday). 22819) and Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express (22871), Howrah-Tiruchirappalli Express (12663) and Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Express (12845) were cancelled by the South Central Railway.



In addition, the South Central Railway said it was diverting several trains. Alleppey-Dhanbad, New Jalpaiguri-Chennai Central and Silghat Town-Tambaram trains will be diverted. Railways have advised passengers to observe this schedule.



According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, cyclone Jawad has weakened on Saturday evening and changed direction. The meteorological department said the cyclone was weakening and moving over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The epicenter was reported 200 kilometers southeast of Visakhapatnam, 310 km in Gopalpur, and 380 km in Paradip.



It said the storm was likely to weaken tonight and turn into a severe low-pressure. The meteorological department has forecast further weakening of the cyclone near Puri in Odisha by noon today.