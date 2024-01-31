  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Speaker issues notices to 4 rebel MLAs

Highlights

They are told to appear for hearing on Feb 8

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram issued notices toYSRCP rebel MLAs Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhara Reddy and Undavalli Srideviagain on Tuesday asking them to appear before him on February 8 for hearing on disqualification issue.

The notices issued from Assembly Speaker’s office asked the rebel MLAs to respond before February 5.

The notices were issued to four YSRCP MLAs who defected from the party and government chief whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju who complained against the four MLAs seeking their disqualification. The Speaker is likely to take a decision on disqualification of the four MLAs after the explanation given by them.

It may be noted that these four YSRCP rebel MLAs appeared before the Speaker and requested him for four weeks time to give their explanations on disqualification notices.

The Speaker stated that he gave time for them thrice to give their explanations.

