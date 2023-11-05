Andhra Pradesh: Special round counseling for engineering admission to begin tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Technical Education Department has released a notification regarding the Engineering Admissions through special round of counselling. The counseling process is scheduled to commence on November 6th, as announced by Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani. This special counseling is specifically for candidates who have qualified in APEESET-2023, as stated in GO No. 179 issued by the Board of Higher Education.



Previously, the first and second phases of counseling, as well as the spot admissions, have already been completed. However, it has been clarified by the government that this special counseling is being conducted only for the current year, as admissions to convener quota seats were not conducted after the spot admissions in the past.

Students who were unable to secure admission in the first and second stage counseling, including spot admissions, are eligible for this special stage counseling. However, only those who have already registered for admissions will be able to register their options in this special stage. No new registrations will be allowed. The government has granted permission for this special face counseling based on students' requests.

The government has also stated that admissions made during the special phase will be eligible for all government schemes, including fee reimbursement on par with the convenor's quota. Admissions in private engineering colleges for BE and BTech courses will be carried out in accordance with the rules and based on the vacancies available.

The notification was issued and the registration of web options will be open for two days on November 6th and 7th. Option changes will be allowed on November 8th. Seat allotment will take place on November 10th. Students who have been allocated seats will need to individually report to the allotted college from November 11th to 13th.