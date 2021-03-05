Andhra Pradesh: Spurned by fiancé, woman techie ends life in US

Chittoor: An IT professional Sushma, 21, who was working as a software engineer in US, committed suicide there on Thursday, according to her relatives.

Hailing from Police Colony here, she and Bharath also a software engineer of Bandarlapalli village under Puthalapattu mandal in the district, fell in love and their marriage was fixed for March 3.

Sources say all arrangements were made for their marriage in US but suddenly the bride, Bharat, reportedly cancelled the alliance. Dejected over the refusal of groom and failure of their love, Sushma reportedly ended her life.

Her family members lodged a complaint with Chittoor I Town police holding Bharat responsible for her death. Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said they were getting the legal opinion on what can be done as the incident took place in America.