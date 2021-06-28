Andhra Pradesh: Srikalahasti temple Prasadam receives ISO certification

The Srikalahasti temple in Chittoor district, a famous temple has achieved a rare feat as the temple Anna Prasadam has been awarded the ISO Certificate of International Standards for Quality and Cleanliness. On Sunday at the temple premises, HYM spokesperson Shivaiah, MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy handed over the ISO certification to the temple EO.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivaiah, a spokesperson for the organisation, said that HYM, an international organization, had given high priority to quality in the Annadana scheme at the temple and cleanliness in the management of guest houses. It is explained that opinion was collected from the devotees and thus a certificate was handed over to the temple.

MLA Madhusudan Reddy said he was happy that temple had received the ISO certificate for the charity function organised at the temple. Temple EO patriarch, MLA congratulated the staff. As part of the security measures, luggage scanners were installed on both sides of the temple at a cost of Rs 34 lakh. The luggage of the devotees coming to the temple will be thoroughly inspected and then allowed. MLA said that all steps will be taken to take Srikalahasti temple to the highest position in the country in the coming days.