Vote for alliance means nod to privatisation of VSP, warns Jagan

Visakhapatnam/Korukonda: Withjust four days for campaign to end and the sharp criticism of the state government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during his public meetings at Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the first time alleged that BJP politics had stooped to a new low.He recalled the speeches of Modi during 2019 elections and said that it was this same Modi who accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of using Polavaram as ATM and called him as the most corrupt person. “Now he has stitched an alliance with the same person. It is a clear indication of to what extent the politics have stooped,” Jagan said.

Did the Prime Minister or Naidu or JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan give any assurance to stop privatisation of VSP or accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh? What assurance they have given and why should people repose faith in the alliance? People will not believe in the drama staged by the BJP-TDP-JSP as it was the alliance that deceived the people of AP back in 2014, the Chief Minister said.

In Gajuwaka, if the alliance candidate is voted to power, it means that people are giving a green signal to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the CM asserted. The privatisation move has been halted as the Chief Minister of the state did not accept the proposal, he said.

If the TDP candidate is elected to power, even as Chief Minister I will not be able to stop privatisation of VSP as they would claim that people had accepted the privatisation, the CM cautioned.

Earlier in Korukonda, Jagan said Chandrababu conspired with the help of Delhi leaders to stop the funds from various schemes running for five years from being deposited to the beneficiaries.

From ration to welfare schemes and pension, the Chief Minister said every facility is brought to the beneficiaries at their doorstep.