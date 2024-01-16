Andhra Pradesh: Srivari Parveta festival to be held today in Tirumala

The Tirumala Srivari darshan continues to attract a large number of devotees. The Vaikuntham queue complex is filled with devotees waiting for their turn to have darshan of Lord Srivenkateswara, which will approximately take 24 hours for Sarvadarshan while the special darshan takes around 5 hours. On Sunday, a total of 80,964 devotees visited the temple, with 27,657 of them offering Talanilas. The Srivari Hundi, where devotees make monetary offerings, recorded a total income of Rs. 3.89 crores.

Meanwhile, the Srivari Parveta festival, which coincides with following day of Makara Sankranti will take place today. This festival holds special significance as it is dedicated to the Godaparinayotsavam. In the morning at 9 o'clock, the garlands of Andal Amma are taken from the Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyarswamy Math and carried in a procession through the four mada streets of the temple, where they are later presented to the Lord.

At 1 pm, Shri Malayappaswamy and Shri Krishnaswamy will arrive at Parveta Mandapam. Asthanam (devotional rituals) and hunting programs are held as part of the festivities. Following this, the Lord returns to the temple.