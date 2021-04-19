Andhra Pradesh: SSC and Inter exams as per schedule, holidays declared for classes 1 to 9

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision in view of the spread of coronavirus in the state. The government has announced holidays in schools for classes 1 to 9.

The decision was taken after a review by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan with top officials on the situation in the state and later it was announced by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

However, the minister clarified that the Tenth and Intermediate examinations will be held as per the schedule. He said the decision was made so that the students would not be lose the employment opportunities.

The minister said corona regulations have been strictly adhered to in schools so far and assured that the precautions will be taken during the examinations as well. Minister Suresh clarified that there will be no more examinations for students from class 1 to 9 and asserted that the academic year has been completed.