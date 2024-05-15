Live
Andhra Pradesh: SSC ASE from May 24
Highlights
SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations May -2024 will be held from May 24.
Guntur: SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations May -2024 will be held from May 24. Hall-tickets can be downloaded from www.bse.ap.gov.in website by the concerned school head master from their school logins.
Individual candidates can download their hall-tickets by selecting these fields-- stream, district, school name, name of the student and date of birth from May 15 onwards.
The director of government examinations, D Devanand issued orders to this effect.
