Andhra Pradesh: SSC spot valuation from today

Guntur: The School Education Department has made all the arrangements to conduct spot valuation of SSC Public Examination answer sheets across the State from April 19. Spot valuation will be conducted in 23 districts in the State till April 26. Spot valuation will be held from 9 am to 5 pm.

There are no spot valuation centres in the newly formed Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nandyal and Manyam districts.

It may be mentioned here that the SSC Public Examinations were conducted from April 3 to 18. Over 6.64 lakh candidates attended the exams.

Over 30,000 teachers will conduct spot valuation of the answer sheets. Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy visited the SSC Public Examinations spot valuation centre, Bishop Azariah School in Vijayawada, and reviewed the arrangements for the spot valuation. 'If everything goes well, the government is planning to release the SSC Public Examination results in the second week of May. If anything goes wrong in the spot valuation, the government will take stern action against the teachers who valued the answer sheets,' he said.

Speaking to The Hans India, Devanand Reddy said that they have made all arrangements for conducting spot valuation of SSC Public Examinations answer-sheets in the State. Spot valuation will start from Wednesday and over 30,000 teachers will conduct spot valuation of 46-lakh answer sheets of 6.6 lakh students, he added.