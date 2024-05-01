Soft skills are the key to women’s success at modern workplace

Gone are the days when tech know-how and complex knowledge were the prerequisites for women to land an ideal job. In the modern-day environment, businesses are going beyond hard abilities and largely prioritising soft skills. This shift is particularly significant given the changing landscape of work, with organisations actively seeking female candidates who possess attributes and capabilities that facilitate seamless collaboration with teams and colleagues, ultimately driving organisational success. According to a Deloitte report, occupations requiring strong soft skills are projected to make up two-thirds of all jobs by 2030, and hiring individuals with enhanced soft skills could increase revenue by over $90,000.

In fact, robust soft skills not only aid women in securing the perfect job, but they also enable them to advance to higher levels of success within the workplace. The interpersonal, emotional, and social qualities not only add to the overall appeal of the women employees but also serve as critical factors during promotions and performance evaluations.

Here's a list of five crucial soft skills that can assist your promotion:

Critical thinking: Risks, challenges and unanticipated problems are an indispensable aspect of business. Approaching these roadblocks with an optimistic attitude and finding constructive solutions is what elevates the growth of the business. This is where critical thinking comes in as a crucial ability. Equipped with this skill, individuals can make well-informed decisions by evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of different options and potential outcomes. Critical thinkers proceed with a solution-oriented approach, which makes them an invaluable asset to the business and better positioned to achieve higher levels of success in the workplace.

Robust communication: Effective communication is at the heart of business success, which is why employers today consistently seek candidates with proficient communication abilities. Mastering the art of communication enables employees to effectively convey messages in a clear and persuasive manner, fostering relationships with colleagues, clients, and stakeholders. This one significant soft skill assists an individual's professional journey, facilitating the career ladder.

Teamwork: In a professional environment, teamwork is the stepping stone to organisational success. Fostering creativity and innovation, teamwork and collaboration inspire employees to share ideas, brainstorm new solutions, and work together on innovative initiatives. This highlights the importance of teamwork and collaboration as crucial abilities that enable individuals to reach their professional objectives and contribute to their organisations’ success. Actively engaging in collaborative projects not only demonstrates one's cooperative abilities but also supports career advancement.

Flexibility: Maintaining a flexible and growth-oriented mindset is essential for success in a business environment. Being open to learning the latest developments not only enhances one's skillset but also boosts productivity. Individuals who keep a flexible and adaptable attitude while showing a commitment to continuous learning and advancement have greater opportunities to ascend to leadership positions early in their careers.

Creativity: Without a doubt, creativity is an essential skill that permeates every business and industry. The ability to generate creative, out-of-the-box, innovative ideas and solutions assists individuals in rapidly advancing within their careers. In fact, a creative mindset not only helps employees secure sought-after positions but also enables them to advance to higher roles within a workplace.

Soft skills: The key to modern workplace success

While technical competence is surely needed to advance in a business environment, soft skills are equally vital for rapid career advancement. Thus, if you are a woman aiming for an appraisal or a promotion, developing and mastering these above-mentioned skills is your way to success.