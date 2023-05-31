Andhra Pradesh: SSC supplementary exams from June 2

Guntur: As many as 2,12,221 candidates will attend the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations to be held from June 2 to June 10 at 915 examination centres across the State. The SSC Board is making arrangements to conduct the ASE June-2023 smoothly.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The SSC Board has already uploaded hall-tickets of the candidates for their convenience. The board directed the candidates appearing for the SSC ASE-May 2023 to be present at the examination centres before 9.30 am. A control room was set up in the office of the Director of Government Examinations in Vijayawada for the convenience of the students. The control room (No 0866-2974540) will work from May 29 to June 10.

The SSC Board has appointed 915 chief superintendents and 11,000 invigilators for the smooth conduct of the examinations. As many as 86 flying squads were appointed to check malpractices in the examinations.

Director of Government Examination D Devanand Reddy instructed the candidates not to bring cell phones and electronic gadgets into the examination hall. He warned that the board will book cases under the Malpractices Act-1997 if they commit malpractices in the examinations. Answer sheets valuation will be held from June 13 to June 14.