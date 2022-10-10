Andhra Pradesh stands at fourth place in implementing e-governance for 2021-22

Andhra Pradesh stood fourth place in the implementation of e-governance across the country for the year 2021-22 after West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The report revealed that West Bengal stood first with the highest electronic transactions of 136.07 crores, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 109.27 crores and Tamil Nadu with 84.23 crores. In the same manner, the report of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Implementation revealed that 52.90 crores of electronic transactions were done in Andhra Pradesh.

The report classified the transactions of electronic services into six categories such as statutory and non-statutory services, business citizen services, information services, mobile governance, utility bill payments, and social benefits. The report revealed that Andhra Pradesh handled 52.90 crore electronic services transactions. The report states that 4.16 crore transactions of statutory and non-statutory were made, 10.76 crores of utility bill payments transactions, 4.13 crores of information services transactions, 33.83 crores of social benefit transactions, 23,000 transactions of business citizen services were conducted.

It is known that the state government is conducting all the activities of the village and ward secretariats through computers and appointed special digital secretaries. From the village and ward secretariats to the state secretariat and the offices of heads of departments, the administration has made transactions electronic.

The government is providing all the services to the public through electronic transactions. Direct money transfer is being done electronically to all the beneficiaries of the schemes in Navaratnalu. The report classifies these transactions as social benefits and revealed that AP has achieved the fourth position in e-Governance.