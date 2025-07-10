  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh Starts Smart AI System to Stop Mosquitoes and Diseases

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu launches SMoSS, a smart AI and IoT-based system to control mosquitoes and reduce diseases like dengue and malaria using real-time data, drones, and sensors.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants Andhra Pradesh to use new technology. Now, the government is starting a smart system to stop mosquitoes and diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

What Is SMoSS?

  • The new system is called SMoSS (Smart Mosquito Surveillance System).
  • It uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) to find and stop mosquitoes.
  • It helps the government spray only where needed. This saves money, time, and chemicals.

Where Will It Start?

SMoSS will start in 66 places in 6 cities:

  • Visakhapatnam – 16 places
  • Vijayawada – 28 places
  • Rajamahendravaram – 5 places
  • Kakinada – 4 places
  • Nellore – 7 places
  • Kurnool – 6 places

How It Works

  • Smart sensors will check for mosquitoes
  • They will count how many are there and what type
  • They also check temperature and weather
  • If mosquito numbers are high, the system gives an alert
  • The data goes to a computer dashboard
  • Drones will spray medicine in those areas

People Can Help

People can tell about mosquito problems using phone apps:

  • Vector Control App
  • Puramitra App

Hospitals Will Help Too

Doctors and hospitals will send daily reports about:

  • Dengue
  • Malaria
  • Chikungunya

This will help the team find bad areas and do special spraying there.

Private Teams Will Work

  • Private companies will run the system.
  • They will get paid only if the work is done well.

A Big Step for Health

  • This smart system will help stop diseases.
  • Andhra Pradesh is using new ideas and smart tools to keep people safe.
