Andhra Pradesh Starts Smart AI System to Stop Mosquitoes and Diseases
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu launches SMoSS, a smart AI and IoT-based system to control mosquitoes and reduce diseases like dengue and malaria using real-time data, drones, and sensors.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants Andhra Pradesh to use new technology. Now, the government is starting a smart system to stop mosquitoes and diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.
What Is SMoSS?
- The new system is called SMoSS (Smart Mosquito Surveillance System).
- It uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) to find and stop mosquitoes.
- It helps the government spray only where needed. This saves money, time, and chemicals.
Where Will It Start?
SMoSS will start in 66 places in 6 cities:
- Visakhapatnam – 16 places
- Vijayawada – 28 places
- Rajamahendravaram – 5 places
- Kakinada – 4 places
- Nellore – 7 places
- Kurnool – 6 places
How It Works
- Smart sensors will check for mosquitoes
- They will count how many are there and what type
- They also check temperature and weather
- If mosquito numbers are high, the system gives an alert
- The data goes to a computer dashboard
- Drones will spray medicine in those areas
People Can Help
People can tell about mosquito problems using phone apps:
- Vector Control App
- Puramitra App
Hospitals Will Help Too
Doctors and hospitals will send daily reports about:
- Dengue
- Malaria
- Chikungunya
This will help the team find bad areas and do special spraying there.
Private Teams Will Work
- Private companies will run the system.
- They will get paid only if the work is done well.
A Big Step for Health
- This smart system will help stop diseases.
- Andhra Pradesh is using new ideas and smart tools to keep people safe.
