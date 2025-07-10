Andhra Pradesh Starts Smart AI System to Stop Mosquitoes and Diseases

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants Andhra Pradesh to use new technology. Now, the government is starting a smart system to stop mosquitoes and diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

What Is SMoSS?

The new system is called SMoSS (Smart Mosquito Surveillance System).

It uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) to find and stop mosquitoes.

It helps the government spray only where needed. This saves money, time, and chemicals.

Where Will It Start?

SMoSS will start in 66 places in 6 cities:

Visakhapatnam – 16 places

Vijayawada – 28 places

Rajamahendravaram – 5 places

Kakinada – 4 places

Nellore – 7 places

Kurnool – 6 places

How It Works

Smart sensors will check for mosquitoes

They will count how many are there and what type

They also check temperature and weather

If mosquito numbers are high, the system gives an alert

The data goes to a computer dashboard

Drones will spray medicine in those areas

People Can Help

People can tell about mosquito problems using phone apps:

Vector Control App

Puramitra App

Hospitals Will Help Too

Doctors and hospitals will send daily reports about:

Dengue

Malaria

Chikungunya

This will help the team find bad areas and do special spraying there.

Private Teams Will Work

Private companies will run the system.

They will get paid only if the work is done well.

A Big Step for Health