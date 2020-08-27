Andhra Pradesh State reports record 10,830 coronavirus cases

Amaravati: A new record high of 10,830 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in a day in the state as the states aggregate tally shot up to 3,82,469 on Wednesday. Results from 61,838 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday turned out the record number of positives in a single day so far, surpassing the 10,820 reported on August 9.

After a cumulative 34,18,690 tests, the infection positivity rate in the state mounted to 11.19 per cent as against the national average of 8.59 per cent, according to the latest government bulletin. It said 81 more coronavirus patients succumbed in the 24 hour period while another 8,473 got cured and discharged from hospitals.