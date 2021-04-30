Andhra Pradesh: Swaccha Sankalpam from July 8

Amaravati: The state government will launch CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme on July 8 marking the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.

During a review on Swachha Sankalpam, YSR Jala Kala, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jagananna Palle Velugu and construction of roads in villages at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said sanitation in rural and urban areas is very important and directed the officials to ensure no sewage in the villages and added that focus should be laid on slums.

He also stressed the need of sewage pumping and disposing of the water safely. Sewage water must be sent to treatment plants, he said and added that an SOP be prepared on how to dispose of solid waste. He asked them to administer vaccination to sanitary workers in village panchayats and municipalities and provide additional uniforms, gloves, masks and coats. The cleanliness programmes should be conducted with the motto 'We shall make our village clean'.

The Chief Minister said maintenance of e-vehicles being procured to collect garbage should not be a burden to the government and added that priority be given to sanitation, drinking water and street lights in villages and more funds should be spent on these aspects. He said municipal department should work along with panchayat raj for sanitation in villages and towns as a part of Clean Andhra Pradesh. The officials said 100 days sanitation drive will start from May 1 in the state.

It has been decided to lay two lakh borewells and distribute 1.5 lakh pumpsets benefitting 3 lakh small and medium farmers and irrigating an estimated area of 5 lakh acre under YSR Jala Kala scheme.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an SOP to fix a date for laying borewell after the farmer has applied for it. Borewell should be laid at any cost on the fixed date, he said and added that electricity connection and pumpset should be fixed within one month of drilling the borewell. He instructed that pump sets should be provided to the farmers who have laid borewells on their own. Rules should be relaxed on depth of borewells and geologists should test the soil and dig deep till water is found. He has set a target of laying at least 20 borewells per month in each constituency

He ordered inclusion of Jagananna colonies and give priority in rural drinking water supply scheme. He directed the officials to focus on source, storage and supply of water. He said to prepare an accurate action plan as water usage will be more in summer. He said tanks should be cleaned periodically and added that a protocol be prepared for cleaning tanks.

He said usage of LED street lights will benefit around Rs 160 crore annually and added that four lakh lights are required for the state.

The Chief Minister said 30,000 km BT roads were available for the last 30 years and construction of 10,000 km highways has started after YSRCP formed government.

Panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar, energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, municipal administration special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi and other officials were present.