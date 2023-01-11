Andhra Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day 2023 celebrations

Andhra Pradesh tableau has been selected for the country's Republic Day celebrations. An official statement on this matter was issued on Wednesday.



The Andhra Pradesh tableau, with the theme of Sankranti Utsav named Prabalatirdham in Konaseema has got the opportunity.



It is known that the Centre is selecting tableau from various states for the Republic Day Parade.



This time Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states from South India have been given an opportunity.