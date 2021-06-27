Andhra Pradesh: TDP alleges mega sand loot by MLAs

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP leader KS Jawahar on Saturday accused the YSRCP MLAs, ministers and their followers of looting the valuable sand deposits at all reaches in the state under the cover of the JP Power Group which got the whole AP sand mining works.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the YSRCP Tiruvur MLA and his benamis were making quick and easy money in the ongoing sand mining exploitation there. They were digging and taking away 200 tractor loads of sand from the Kattaleru stream in total violation of the rules and guidelines. Unfortunately, the tahsildar and MPDO level officers were hand in glove with the MLA in all this. The general public were objecting to this over exploitation and looting, he said.

Jawahar expressed concern that the YSRCP leaders were brazenly violating the regulations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). All these activities were going on at the instance of the YSRCP MLA. When the local youth opposed this unlawful sand mining and transportation, the MLA and his gunmen have threatened and intimidated them.

He said the ongoing sand looting in Tiruvur segment was a clear example of how the ruling party leaders and their henchmen were resorting to unchecked sand mining illegally all over the state.