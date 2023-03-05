Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Varupula Raja funeral to be held with state honours

The leaders of political parties irrespective of parties paid tribute to the TDP leader and Prattipadu constituency in-charge Varupula Raja who died due to heart attack. . MP Vanga Geetha, former Minister Kannababu, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekha Reddy, State Housing Corporation Chairman Dorababu and others condoled Raja's death and consoled his family.



Kannababu recalled that Raja, who had worked with them in YSRCP in the past, used to mingle with everyone. He said that he was shocked when he heard the news of his death.



Kannababu said that CM Jagan has condoled the death of Raja and ordered the officials to conduct the funeral with state honours.

The death of Prathipadu TDP in-charge Varupula Raja is shocking the party ranks. Raja is 47 years old who was active till Saturday night fell ill. He was rushed to Kakinada Apollo Hospital and doctors tried to save him and declared dead. TDP chief Chandrababu expressed shock over Raja's death.