Andhra Pradesh: Techie settled in US dies in road accident in Guntur

An NRI settled as a software professional in America died in a road accident in Guntur while returning to his hometown on Sunday after the car they were traveling in met with an accident. The incident took place when their car lost control and hit the railing. The family members of the deceased filed a complaint with the police.

A 36-year-old techie and his wife landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday late night. Techie's father arranged a car for the couple to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh to go to their hometown. After the vehicle reached Nalgonda, driver Karimulla lost control of the vehicle hit the railing. It crashed into an agricultural field on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

In the accident, Software died on the spot, while his wife and driver sustained serious injuries. Passersby who saw the accident informed the police. They reached the spot and shifted the injured woman and the driver to the hospital. The police registered a case against the car driver on the complaint of the techie's father.

The victim's family members alleged that the negligence of the driver was the cause of their loss. The police have registered an FIR and started an investigation, but it is believed that over-speeding may have been the cause of the accident.