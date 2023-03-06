Andhra Pradesh: Tension grips at Anantapur Clock Tower Centre amid TDP YSRCP clashes

The politics in Andhra Pradesh have heated Anantapur district with the controversy between YSRCP MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy and Paritala Sunitha. It seems there is a war-like atmosphere.

Meanwhile, there is a serious tense atmosphere reported near the clock tower of Anantapur after a clash between the YSRCP and TDP cadre due to the controversy over a social media post.

While YSRCP supporter Hari Krishna approached the clock tower, YSRCP and TDP ranks attacked leaving several injured. However, the police arrested the protesters and took them to the police station.

It is learned that the clashes erupted after the TDP supporters made inappropriate comments on social media against the MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy. The supporters of both groups challenged each other to come to the Anantapur Clock Tower Center.