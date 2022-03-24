Andhra Pradesh: Tension grips at Lenin centre in Vijayawada amid students protests

The 'Chalo Vijayawada' program launched by the Students Federation of India (SFI) seeking a solution to the state-wide academic problems has led to intense tension in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh as the students protested in large numbers.



The students were stopped by the police while they were on their way to the Lenin Center in Vijayawada, which led to a scuffle between the police and the student body leaders. During this time there was an atmosphere of confrontation at Lenin Chowrasta.

The police had to work hard to arrest the students and put them in the vans. There was a scuffle between the police and the students for almost half an hour. However, students were later arrested and taken to various police stations in the city.