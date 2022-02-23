Andhra Pradesh: Three crushed to death in between two vehicles in Anantapur district

In a tragic incident, three people were crushed to death in between two vehicles in Anantapur. Going into the details, Dwarkesh, a resident of Edavulaparthi village in the Bukkarayasamudram mandal resides in the Raptadu Artists Colony. He has a Bolero pickup vehicle, which was rented to power department officials. The vehicle has got trouble while electrical work was going on near the KIA factory in Penugonda mandal.



While transporting the vehicle to Anantapur for repair with the help of another vehicle, the rope tied to the vehicles broke as they arrived Raptadu. The attempts were being made to pull the vehicle to the side and tie a rope between the two vehicles. During the incident, an unidentified vehicle from Bangalore collided with a repaired vehicle from behind.

The drivers Mallikarjuna and Pawan Kumar, who were between the two vehicles, were crushed to death between two vehicles while Dwarakesha sustained serious injuries. After receiving the information, the police rushed Dwarkesh to a hospital for treatment. He also died while receiving treatment. SI B. Raghava Reddy registered the case and launched an investigation.