Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and six injured as a mini bus overturns in Anantapur

In a tragic incident that took place in Anantapur district, three people dead and six injured several after a bus carrying devotees from Tirumala overturned. According to the details, the accident took place near Pulagampally village in Nallamada mandal of Anantapur district.



Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Police said they are currently undergoing the treatment.



Meanwhile, the dead bodies were taken to a hospital for postmortem. The police said the incident took place while the victims were returning from a visit to Tirupati. The Nallamada police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The full details of these deaths are yet to be known.