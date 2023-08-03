Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district

Live
In a tragic incident that occurred in Somannapet village of Santakaviti mandal in Vizianagaram district, three individuals lost their lives due to electrocution.
Raminaidu, a resident of the village, along with construction workers P. Kesari (22) and G. Chandrasekhar (18), were involved in some work when an iron rod they were holding accidentally came into contact with nearby electric wires.
This resulted in the electrocution of the two workers. In an attempt to save them, the nearby Anganwadi Aya, Riamma (57), also lost her life on the spot. Upon receiving the information, local Sub Inspector Lokeswara Rao and officials rushed to the scene to examine the situation.
