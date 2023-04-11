Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family attempts suicide on Railway track at Adoni

An incident where a family who was disgusted with life committed suicide by falling under a train took place at Adoni railway station in Kurnool district. According to the details, father, wife and daughter of a family belonging to Tamil Nadu tried to commit suicide by falling under a train.

The railway police noticed them and tried to save them. Father Padmanabham, wife Selvi and daughter were injured in this attempt.

The Railway Police revealed that they have been shifted to a hospital in Kurnool for better medical treatment.