Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family commits suicide in Anantapur

In a tragic incident took place in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, three members of the same family committed suicide. Going into details, three members of the same family committed suicide in Erraguntla of Garladinne mandal in the district. The deceased have been identified as Ramakrishna (43), his wife Rajeshwari (38) and their son Yogeshwar (12). They committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pellets at night.

The police have arrived at the scene this morning after locals provided information. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police are collecting details from the villagers.

The tragic scenes struck in the village of Erraguntla when three members of the same family committed suicide. However, the reasons for their suicide need to be ascertained. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.