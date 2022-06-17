Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family dead as milk van collides bike in Konaseema district

In a ghastly road accident took place at Mandapally of Kothapet in Konaseema district, three members of the same family dead on the spot. Going into details, a man named Appana Nageswara Rao from Komarraju Lanka in Ravulapalem mandal lives in Kottapet with another woman.



Nageswara Rao's mother Appanna Satyavathi (55), wife Venkatalakshmi (40) and son Mahesh (20) went to Kothapet on a bike around midnight on Friday and argued with Nageswara Reddy that led to a clash between them. From there, the three were returning on a bike to Komarraju Lanka when a milk van heading towards Kothapet from Ravulapalam collided head-on with their vehicle at MNdapally in Kothapeta Mandal.

Three people died on the spot in the accident whose bodies were shifted to Kothapet Government Hospital.