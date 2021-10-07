Andhra Pradesh: Three of two families attempts suicide over extramarital affair in East Godavari

In a shocking incident, an illicit affair has caused a rift in two families and led to three suicidal situations. In this case, while the husband of one family dies while being treated at the hospital, the wives of the two families are being treated at the hospital. According to the Amalapuram town CI RSK Bajilal, Surya Kondala Rao and Sandhya Kumari, husband, and wife of Palacholla of Uppalaguptam mandal. Surya Kondalarao works as a painter in an oil company in S.Yanam.

The family lives in Amalapuram's Ravanam Mallya Street. Meanwhile, Gandu Subba Rao and Nagalakshmi, a couple from the same area, live there. Subbarao had an affair with Suryakondala Rao's wife Sandhya Kumari. Later, a dispute arose between Surya Kondala Rao and Sandhya Kumari which led Subba Rao's wife Nagalakshmi to commit suicide by swallowing sleeping pills.

Later, Surya Kondala Rao and Sandhya Kumari committed suicide by drinking pesticide at a farm at Bodasakurru bridge in Allavaram mandal on Monday evening. The locals immediately responded and rushed the couple to a private hospital in Amalapuram for emergency treatment. Their condition was critical and they were rushed to a corporate hospital in Kakinada.

Her husband Surya Kondala Rao, who has been receiving treatment since then, died on Wednesday morning and his wife Sandhya Kumari's condition was critical. Nagalakshmi, who committed suicide by swallowing sleeping pills, is also receiving treatment at a hospital in Amalapuram. According to CI Bajilal, a case has been registered against Ravana Sayamma along with Subba Rao and Nagalakshmi couple for causing the suicide of Surya Kondala Rao and his wife.