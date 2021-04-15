Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three youth dies in a road accident in Muddanur of Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh: Three youth dies in a road accident in Muddanur of Kadapa
x

Representational Image

Highlights

In a tragic incident, three young men from the same village were killed in a road accident. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Muddanur ...

In a tragic incident, three young men from the same village were killed in a road accident. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Muddanur on the Tadipatri-Kadapa main road. According to Circle Inspector Harinath, Chandrasekhar Reddy (25), Ravi Teja (19) and Sivashankar (25) from Kottapalle set off on a two-wheeler for work. In this backdrop, a Bolero collided head-on with a two-wheeler coming from the Muddanur side as it was approaching the terrace after crossing the Thimmapuram cross.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ravi Teja and Sivashankar were killed on the spot in the accident. A large number of affected families and villagers rushed to the spot after learning of the accident. The relatives of the deceased wept a lot as they looked at the dead bodies of young men.

Tragedy struck the village when three young men from the same village were killed in a road accident. Two people traveling in the Bolero were slightly injured in the accident. The bodies were shifted to Jammalamadugu Government Hospital for postmortem. The case is being registered and investigated, said CI Harinath.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X