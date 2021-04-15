Andhra Pradesh: Three youth dies in a road accident in Muddanur of Kadapa

In a tragic incident, three young men from the same village were killed in a road accident. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Muddanur on the Tadipatri-Kadapa main road. According to Circle Inspector Harinath, Chandrasekhar Reddy (25), Ravi Teja (19) and Sivashankar (25) from Kottapalle set off on a two-wheeler for work. In this backdrop, a Bolero collided head-on with a two-wheeler coming from the Muddanur side as it was approaching the terrace after crossing the Thimmapuram cross.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ravi Teja and Sivashankar were killed on the spot in the accident. A large number of affected families and villagers rushed to the spot after learning of the accident. The relatives of the deceased wept a lot as they looked at the dead bodies of young men.

