Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Sarvadarshans to take 12 hours amid rush

The number of devotees has increased in Tirumala on Wednesday and devotees are waiting in 19 compartments for Sarvadarshan. It is said that it would take 12 hours to complete darshans.

Meanwhile, as many as 78,030 devotees visited Tirumala on Wednesday for darshans.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple Hundi income was recorded at Rs 3.93 crores yesterday while 35,860 devotees tonsured their heads.

