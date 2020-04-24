Andhra Pradesh to continue to use Korean kits

Amaravati: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved rapid testing kits arrived from South Korea and the Covid-19 tests will continue to be used as per protocol.



This was revealed at a review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Thursday.

The officials told the Chief Minister that so far 48,034 tests have been conducted of which 6,520 were held on April 22. Andhra Pradesh tops in the country with 961 Covid-19 tests per million population. The Chief Minister appreciated the officials for the effective measures and instructed them to scale up the number of tests gradually.

Of the 14,423 tests conducted using the rapid testing kits, 11,543 were done in red zones and 30 positive cases identified. The samples are being sent to PCR (polymerise chain reaction) tests for confirmation, said the officials.

Instructing the officials on tackling the situation, the Chief Minister asked them to prioritise thalassemia, cancer and dialysis patients. The 104 services should be alert and pregnancy cases should be attended to without delay, he added. With reference to the agriculture sector, he instructed the officials to ensure that 1902 toll-free services were fully functional.

Details on crop prices and other crop-related issues should be collected from agriculture assistant in villages where farmers can report their issues, he said and ordered the officials to supply varieties of fruits for Rs 100 and make it a continuous process. Apart from these, Chief Minister ordered the officials to identify land for the construction of the proposed new medical colleges in the state

The officials told the Chief Minister that it was not true that musk melon crop was left to rot in the field in Guntur district and that bananas from Kadapa got damaged after reaching Vijayawada Rythu Bazaars. The farmers, they said, told them that two earlier yields of the musk melon had received minimum support price and only the third yield was left in the field, as its price did not meet that of even transportation costs. They also complained to the Chief Minister about the alleged fake news over the reporting of Covid-19 positive cases.