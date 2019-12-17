Andhra Pradesh to have three capitals; Amaravati, Vizag and Kurnool: YS Jagan

Amaravati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a surprise to everybody, has revealed that the state government has been aiming at the decentralized development and as part of it, the AP will have three capitals instead of Amaravati alone. During a short discussion on progress of construction of Amaravati, the Chief Minister announced that, the Legislature capital may remain in Amaravati, Executive capital may be shifted to Visakhapatnam and the High Court in Kurnool. We need to think about it. AP may get three capitals. Because, we dont have money for.

If we establish Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, then there will be no infrastructural problems. We have to seriously think about it, he said. He further added that the government may take this decision in the next couple of weeks.

He added that, to study and suggest on it, the state government has constituted two Expert Committees and they will submit their reports shortly. The government will discuss and take appropriate decision on shifting of the capital.

Before that, Jagan stated that everybody discussed extensively in the Assembly. How the land scam involved in the capital was also revealed. The Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy revealed the details on how around 4,000 acrs was purchased before setting up of the capital, between June to December 2014.

To construct the basic infrastructure, it will cost around Rs 1,09,000 Cr, as per the estimations of the TDP government. It may increase to more than Rs 3 lakh cr. But, the TDP spent only Rs 5,800 Cr in the last five years. The interest itself on Rs 5,800 Cr is around Rs 700 Cr per annum. Where could we bring the remaining Rs 1 lakh Cr? We dont have money.

There is a proposal to construct Polavaram to Banakacharla with an estimation of Rs 55,000 cr to Rs 60,000 cr. Though there is very high floods and rains, the dams did not get filled.

Rayalaseema dams need to be filled. For that, the engineers have been proposing Rs 23,000 Cr. Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti will be constructed with an estimated Rs 16,000 Cr.

East and West Godavari districts have been suffering for drinking water. Water Grid is in progress for these Districts. At least Rs 8,000 Cr to be spent on these. If it is for the entire state, the estimation is around Rs 40,000 Cr.

Under the Nadu Nedu programme, government aimed to develop the schools. It needs Rs 14,000 Cr. For developing the infrastructure in hospitals, another Rs 15,000 Cr will be required. In addition to that, the welfare schemes also needed.

Above all these, I have to spend more than Rs 1 lakh cr for developing the Amaravati alone. If we mobilize the funds from loans, then the interest amount will be more burden on us.