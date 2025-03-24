Andhra Pradesh to launch ‘Zero Poverty-P4’ initiative on Ugadi

Amaravati: The 'Zero Poverty– P4' initiative to be launched by the Andhra Pradesh government on Telugu New Year Ugadi is a platform to provide a helping hand, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting at the state Secretariat, he said that the programme is to enable the wealthy to support the underprivileged sections of society.

Stating that anyone can voluntarily come forward to extend a helping hand, he directed the officials not to force anyone in this regard. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) too can take part in this initiative, the Chief Minister said and expressed confidence that this will receive a tremendous public response like the Janmabhoomi programme implemented during his previous tenure.

The platform is open to everyone who comes forward voluntarily to offer support to the poor, Naidu said and made it clear that the role of the state government is only to bring both the donors and the beneficiaries onto a common platform. No additional financial aid will be provided by the state, he added.

In the first phase, 20 lakh families will get the benefits under the programme, which will continue until the state achieves the zero poverty goal.

Stating that the ultimate goal of the state government is to eradicate poverty and improve the living standards of the people, Naidu stressed the need to inspire the affluent sections to come forward to extend a helping hand. The Chief Minister also felt that beneficiaries should be called 'Bangaru Kutumbam' (golden families), while those who come forward to lend their helping hand should be termed 'Margadarsi' (guide).

The Chief Minister was very particular that the selection of beneficiaries should be done in a more transparent manner and if the selection is made through Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas, disputes of any kind can be avoided. He also made it clear that P-4 programme is in no way connected to any welfare programme being implemented now in the state for various sections of people.

P-4 is totally aimed at uplifting the most disadvantaged sections of society, he said and asked the officials to see to it that no room is provided to create any kind of suspicion among the public on this.

The officers informed the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to ensure that at least one person from every village attends the P-4 launching programme on Ugadi and one bus from every constituency will be arranged to transport the participants.