World’s No. 1 Helmet Producer in 2024 & 2025 — Steelbird Helmets Now Poised for a Historic Hat Trick in 2026

Once again, Steelbird earns the unwavering trust of riders in India and across the globe. After becoming the World’s No. 1 Helmet Producer in 2024 and 2025, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. is now firmly on track to complete a historic hat trick in 2026, with 9.3 million helmets sold this year. This achievement follows last year’s official recognition in New Delhi, January 2025, where Steelbird was declared the world’s leading helmet manufacturer, having sold a record-breaking 8.75 million units.

Yet behind these impressive numbers lies a larger purpose — the opportunity to save countless lives on the road.

Steelbird’s continuous investments in cutting-edge technologies, world-class manufacturing systems, and next-generation safety innovations ensure that every Steelbird helmet stands as a symbol of protection, trust, and style. The company’s planned expansion to produce 60,000 helmets per day reinforces its strong momentum toward achieving the remarkable three-year global leadership streak.

Excellence Built In-House — Zero Compromise on Safety

Steelbird’s dominance stems from an uncompromising commitment: every head wearing a Steelbird helmet must receive the highest level of protection at the time of a crash. To uphold this mission, the company manufactures nearly every single component in-house across its nine ISO 9000 certified plants in India.

Each plant leverages world-class technologies—robotic painting systems, precision moulding, automation lines, and rigorous multi-stage quality checks. State-of-the-art testing labs validate every batch for ISI, ECE 22.06, DOT, and other global standards.

Many may wonder how many components go into a helmet. The answer is staggering: over 3,700 individual components — including EPS, EPP, ABS shells, fiberglass shells, carbon-fiber shells, chinstraps, buckles, interiors, decals, visors, and countless small parts. The only item not produced in-house is the packaging box.

A Global Road-Safety Champion

Steelbird is not just a market leader — it is a global voice for road safety.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, remains the only leader from the global helmet industry to have been invited twice by the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to address their international road safety forums.

At the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety held in Marrakech, Morocco (February 18–20, 2025), Steelbird launched its global initiative “Mission Save Lives,” presenting a detailed roadmap supporting the UN and WHO goals to reduce global road fatalities by 50% by 2035.

In India—where two-wheeler deaths constitute some of the highest in the world—Steelbird

has expanded this initiative through Mission Save Lives 2.0, specifically aimed at combating the widespread use of fake and substandard helmets. According to official data, more than 600,000 people in India lost their lives in two-wheeler accidents between 2014 and 2023, with 79,533 fatalities in 2023 alone.

The root cause: riders not wearing helmets, choosing fake helmets, or failing to buckle them properly. Changing this mindset remains one of the nation’s biggest road safety challenges.

Wear a genuine, ISI-certified helmet. Stop wearing fake “HELL-METS.” Buckle up every single ride.

Steelbird supports large-scale community education and helmet-distribution initiatives across India. Each year, nearly 500,000 helmets are distributed in villages and schools through partnerships with NGOs, corporates, CSR organizations, and international agencies. These helmets are provided at significantly subsidized rates, reinforcing the brand’s mission to make safety accessible.

Additionally, more than 100,000 “Sadak Suraksha Agradoot” (Road Safety Volunteers) have been created to help educate citizens about safe riding practices, support national road safety missions, and assist in improving emergency response for accident victims.

A People-First Organization

The Steelbird family consists of over 5,000 employees, each supported with full benefits, professional growth opportunities, and nutritious meals served daily across the company’s factory canteens. Every plant also includes a dedicated meditation and worship space to foster well-being and inner balance.

Retail Expansion & Global Presence

With more than 330 exclusive Steelbird Rider Outlets across India and a strong traditional distribution network of 2,000 master distributors supplying over 100,000 retail points, Steelbird ensures that riders nationwide have easy access to genuine helmets and advanced riding gear.

Internationally, Steelbird continues to strengthen its footprint across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, supported by continuous R&D investments, global certifications, and premium product development.

With a revenue target of ₹1000 crore by FY 2026–27, the brand’s future remains strong and promising.

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd, said heartfelt thank you for making Steelbird the World’s No. 1 Helmet Manufacturer once again. Our 9.3 million helmet sales this year reflect the trust you have placed in us.

India cannot afford to lose tens of thousands of lives every year due to two-wheeler accidents. Fake helmets must be eliminated. No authority would allow fake medicines or defective airbags—so why should fake helmets be permitted anywhere?

Our vision for 2030 is to grow from 9.3 million to 25 million helmets a year, ensuring greater access to safer helmets for everyone. Together, let us say a BIG NO to FAKE HELMETS and a BIG YES to SAFE RIDING.