Sabarimala gold theft case: CM Vijayan's office rejects 'fabricated story' claim as Oppn targets P. Sasi

Thiruvananthapuram: The office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday strongly refuted allegations by UDF convener and Congress MP Adoor Prakash that reports about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) likely to summon him in the Sabarimala gold theft case were fabricated by the CMO or the Chief Minister's political secretary P. Sasi, describing the claim as "completely baseless and factually incorrect".

In an official statement, the CMO clarified that the Kerala High Court appointed the SIT and operated under the supervision of a Division Bench.

The investigation reports are submitted directly to the High Court, and a strict court directive prohibits any disclosures of case details.

"Neither the Chief Minister's Office nor the political secretary has any involvement in the investigation or in spreading information regarding it," the release said.

However, the Leader of the Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, questioned the narrative, asking if Adoor Prakash was a minister when the Sabarimala theft occurred.

He highlighted that Kadakampally Surendran's questioning was kept secret while news circulated that Prakash might be summoned.

Satheesan emphasised that if the police summon him for evidence or testimony, he will appear.

He also pointed out that when Pinarayi Vijayan was Chief Minister and CPI(M) leaders held positions in the Devaswom Board, it was the CPI(M) leadership, not Congress, who allegedly misappropriated gold, and that recent claims are attempts to "balance" this reality.

Meanwhile, Prakash told the media that if he gets a notice to present himself before the SIT, he will first tell the media and wish that they accompany him.

"I have nothing in this and will appear if the notice is served. What's in it for me in this?" asked Prakash.

The Sabarimala gold theft case, which has already revealed a larger-than-expected theft of gold from multiple sacred structures, continues to intensify politically.

The SIT's court-monitored probe remains ongoing, and further reports and questioning are expected in the coming days.

As the government reiterates that it has no role in the investigation, the controversy underscores a growing tension between judicial processes and political narratives, with both sides seeking to shape public perception even as the High Court-supervised investigation continues.