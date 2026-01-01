  1. Home
₹1,000 Bonus and Salary Hike for Police Petrol Pump Employees

  • Created On:  1 Jan 2026 7:12 PM IST
Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of the New Year, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G. Patil, IPS, announced a special bonus and salary hike for the staff working at the Nagar Kurnool Police Petrol Pump.

As a New Year gift, the SP sanctioned a ₹1,000 bonus for each staff member and approved an increase in their monthly salary from ₹14,000 to ₹15,000. The SP also celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake along with the petrol pump staff.

During the interaction, SP Sangram Singh G. Patil enquired about the family financial conditions and educational qualifications of the staff members. He assured them that the Police Department would stand by them and support their future growth, offering encouragement and confidence.

The SP emphasised the importance of staff welfare and morale, stating that the department is committed to the well-being and development of its personnel.

The programme was attended by Admin RI Jagan, MTO RI Raghava Rao, CC Balaraj, and Police Petrol Pump In-Charge Ghouse Pasha (RSI), along with other staff members.

